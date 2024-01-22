Barnsley FC transfer latest: Striker links up with former Reds striker at National League club after loan return to Oakwell
The forward spent the first half of the campaign back in his native Scotland at SPL side Kilmarnock – before being recalled from a season-long loan earlier this month.
Dallas, who headed to Oakwell on a three-year deal last summer after arriving from Solihull Moors, appeared in five of Barnsley’s six opening games, but his loan exit was confirmed ahead of the Reds bringing in Sam Cosgrove.
The 24-year-old netted in the opening day win against Port Vale.
He made 15 appearances for Kilmarnock, but has failed to find the net.
His move to Boundary Park sees him link up with ex-Reds frontman James Norwood, who joined the Lancashire club last summer.