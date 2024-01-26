Barnsley FC transfer latest: Styles move to Sunderland in balance, McAtee boost plus Ieska interest

The 23-year-old is keen to leave this month and join a Championship club to boost his chances of rubber-stamping a place in Hungary's finals squad – and chances of significant action – in Euro 2024.

He is viewed as an option for the Wearsiders, who have offers on the table for two permanent transfers and two separate loan signings.

But in terms of any prospective move north for Styles, there are thought to be obstacles that need to be overcome for it to materialise as it stands – principally regarding the structure of the deal.

Barnsley's Callum Styles is challenged by Peterborough United rival Romoney Crichlow in the League One fixture at Oakwell in August. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Styles, who is contracted at the club until the summer of 2025, spent last season on loan at Millwall.Meanwhile, Reds loan striker John McAtee says he will be remaining at the club for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has made an excellent impact since joining on a season-long loan from Premier League side Luton Town last summer – scoring nine goals.

The Hatters have a recall clause they can invoke this month, with January speculation having linked him with a return to Bedfordshire and a move to the Championship to fast-track his development.

But McAtee says he will be staying put at Oakwell as the Reds push for a return to the second-tier.

He said: “I have experienced it in the past. Things happen overnight and you can't really put your finger on some things as an outsider when you know it is not you.

“But me personally, I am staying for the rest of the season.”

Forgotten Reds striker Aaron Leya Iseka is a target for OFI Crete.

The forward joined Israeli outfit Hadera Hapoel on a season-long loan in early autumn, but there was a break clause inserted into the deal – with Barnsley keen for the player to leave the club on a permanent basis.

Iseka remains contracted at Oakwell until the end of nextseason.