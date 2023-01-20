Barnsley FC transfer news: Duff sets out strategy for rest of January + could Tom Edwards return?

QUALITY and not quantity is the watchword for Michael Duff for the reminder of the winter window.

So far this month, Barnsley have brought in defenders Bobby Thomas - who is a direct replacement for the injured Tom Edwards - and Barry Cotter, who will provide an additional option at right-back alongside Jordan Williams.

Duff, who has reiterated that he does not expect any of the club's leading players to leave - amid speculation that Williams is a target for Preston - has also signed forward Max Watters on loan to add another much-needed striking option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watters is still building up his fitness, while Cotter, who has not played competitively since his League or Ireland commitments ended in early November, will embark on a mini ‘pre season’ before being available for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any incoming focus now will be players to potentially replace players in the starting 11 right away.

He said: "I am not sure whether there will be a lot more. We can go and sign loads of players, but we need players who are going to improve the 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If there is someone we find, we will take it to the board and see if we can do it. But it will have to be the right one. There's no point just collecting bodies as we have enough of them.

"We are looking to strengthen everywhere. It does not have to be position-specific.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Meanwhile, Duff has explained the reason to end Edwards's season-long loan early, while not ruling out a future move for the Stoke City defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff, without Josh Benson (hamstring) for four to six weeks and Robbie Cundy (knee) for the next fortnight, added: "I'd like him. But he's at a Championship club who have had a change of manager since he's been here, so he might see that as an opportunity to get back in the Stoke team.

"He was great for us and did really well and was great in the group. It was unfortunate and the ruthless side of football in there being an opportunity to break the contract based on clauses.

Advertisement Hide Ad