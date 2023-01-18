Barnsley FC transfer news: Jasper Moon joins League One outfit Burton Albion on loan

BARNSLEY utility player Jasper Moon has joined League One strugglers Burton Albion on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

The Coventry-born player has found opportunities hard to come by under Michael Duff and has made just four appearances, all in the EFL Trophy.

Moon’s contract expires in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moon made his first-team breakthrough in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign and earned himself a two-year deal.

Jasper Moon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender made his debut as a substitute at Rotherham United in December 2020 and his first start arrived in the final match of 20-21, at home to champions Norwich City.

Moon, who a loan spell at York City in 2019, made 27 appearances in all competitions last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad