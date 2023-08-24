BARNSLEY head coach Neill Collins says that the club are making progress on different fronts regarding transfer targets - and has revealed that there could be a positive update by the weekend.

The Reds are being strongly linked with a move for Exeter City striker Sam Nombe - who scored 15 times for the Grecians last term - and MK Dons defender Jack Tucker, among others, although Collins is remaining tight-lipped regarding the names of any specific targets.

Speaking to the press, Collins, whose side make the trip to Wigan Athletic on Saturday, said: "I think there's been progress made, yes.

"I'd love to sit here and say: 'yes, we are going to have some good news.'

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins applauds his players against Peterborough United earlier this month. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"I think we have all been in the game long enough to know that when you have got medicals, agents and money involved, then until it's done and dusted, I cannot give you anything more than that."

On whether any bids have been accepted for any players and if any target could be signed by the club before the weekend, he continued: "I cannot possibly elaborate on any specific individual and especially anybody contracted to another club.

"There's been progress on a couple of different fronts. But I cannot give any more than that.

"Yes (it could be before the weekend).

Meanwhile, Collins says that Conor McCarthy is close to the end of the road regarding his lengthy time out of the squad following a serious knee injury.

"Conor played 45 minutes against Stocksbridge and it was his first game back in a month and he played against Swansea under-21s and he trained really well.

"Again for me, it is a lot to ask of someone to come straight back in. He's pushing hard. I am sure Conor thinks he is ready to help the team.