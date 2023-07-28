The League One club have the option of a further year in their favour.
The move completes a busy week for the Oakwell outfit, who have also signed Andy Dallas, Max Watters and Corey O'Keeffe.
Lofthouse, 22, made 103 appearances in his time with Woking, having started his career at hometown club Oxford United. He has also played for Oxford City on loan.
The newcomers said: “I’m delighted. I’m really, really excited to get going and I’m looking forward to it.”
Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are happy to welcome Kyran to Oakwell and are pleased that he has chosen Barnsley to take the next step in his career.
“We look forward to seeing Kyran settle in at the Club and getting to work with the coaches on the training ground.”