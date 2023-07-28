All Sections
Barnsley FC transfer news: League One side complete the signing of former Woking defender Kyran Lofthouse

BARNSLEY have confirmed the signing of former Woking defender Kyran Lofthouse on a three-year deal.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 28th Jul 2023, 18:58 BST

The League One club have the option of a further year in their favour.

The move completes a busy week for the Oakwell outfit, who have also signed Andy Dallas, Max Watters and Corey O'Keeffe.

Lofthouse, 22, made 103 appearances in his time with Woking, having started his career at hometown club Oxford United. He has also played for Oxford City on loan.

Latest Barnsley signing Kyran Lofthouse. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FCLatest Barnsley signing Kyran Lofthouse. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC
Latest Barnsley signing Kyran Lofthouse. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC

The newcomers said: “I’m delighted. I’m really, really excited to get going and I’m looking forward to it.”

Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are happy to welcome Kyran to Oakwell and are pleased that he has chosen Barnsley to take the next step in his career.

“We look forward to seeing Kyran settle in at the Club and getting to work with the coaches on the training ground.”

