BARNSLEY have confirmed the signing of former Woking defender Kyran Lofthouse on a three-year deal.

The League One club have the option of a further year in their favour.

The move completes a busy week for the Oakwell outfit, who have also signed Andy Dallas, Max Watters and Corey O'Keeffe.

Lofthouse, 22, made 103 appearances in his time with Woking, having started his career at hometown club Oxford United. He has also played for Oxford City on loan.

Latest Barnsley signing Kyran Lofthouse. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC

The newcomers said: “I’m delighted. I’m really, really excited to get going and I’m looking forward to it.”

Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are happy to welcome Kyran to Oakwell and are pleased that he has chosen Barnsley to take the next step in his career.