The 23-year-old is set to arrive from Ligue 2 side Nimes for an undisclosed fee and become the club’s eighth signing of the summer window.

The stopper started out at youth level at Feucherolles USA and began his senior senior career with Versailles in 2019, helping them to achieve promotion into the Championnat National 2 in his second season at the club, while also being named as captain.