All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Barnsley FC transfer news: League One side sell James Norwood to National League promotion chasers Oldham Athletic in surprise move

JAMES NORWOOD has left Barnsley on the eve of the new season, securing a surprise move to National League club Oldham Athletic.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 18:55 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 19:02 BST

The much-travelled striker joined the Reds on an initial one-year deal last summer from Ipswich Town. The Oakwell outfit activated a contract clause to keep him for an additional year at the start of June.Norwood, 32, had an impressive campaign under Michael Duff at Oakwell last term, scoring 11 goals in 49 appearances and was a regular in pre-season.

He was linked with a move to League Two newcomers Wrexham a few weeks ago after Red Dragons marksman Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the forward has now been allowed to link up with Latics, who are expected to make a strong push for automatic promotion back to the EFL after bringing in several key signings already in the close season – and are being touted as real title contenders.

Norwood has signed a two-year contract with the Latics, with the option of a further year.

Barnsley start the new League One campaign at home to Port Vale on Saturday.

Related topics:League OneNational LeagueOakwellLeague Two