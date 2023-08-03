JAMES NORWOOD has left Barnsley on the eve of the new season, securing a surprise move to National League club Oldham Athletic.

The much-travelled striker joined the Reds on an initial one-year deal last summer from Ipswich Town. The Oakwell outfit activated a contract clause to keep him for an additional year at the start of June.Norwood, 32, had an impressive campaign under Michael Duff at Oakwell last term, scoring 11 goals in 49 appearances and was a regular in pre-season.

He was linked with a move to League Two newcomers Wrexham a few weeks ago after Red Dragons marksman Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

But the forward has now been allowed to link up with Latics, who are expected to make a strong push for automatic promotion back to the EFL after bringing in several key signings already in the close season – and are being touted as real title contenders.

Norwood has signed a two-year contract with the Latics, with the option of a further year.