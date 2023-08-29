BARNSLEY captain Liam Kitching remains a target of Championship outfit Coventry City - heading into the final week of the transfer window.

The Sky Blues saw a £2.5m bid turned down by the League One outfit earlier this month - with the fee rising to £3m.

Despite seeing the offer rejected - Coventry are understood to still be interested in the 23-year-old, although they have other options as well in their search for another left-sided central defensive option.

They could yet test the Reds resolve with another bid before the deadline on Friday night.

Barnsley captain Liam Kitching (right). Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Barnsley remain in a strong position regarding the future of Kitching, who signed a new contract last December until 2026 with a club option for another year.

Speaking recently at a fans' forum, chairman Neerav Parekh said that the player would 'definitely' be staying.

Kitching missed the Reds' weekend win at Wigan with a groin issue which has been affecting him in the early part of the season.

Manager Neill Collins, speaking after the game, said: “He could be fit for next week but we want to get it right.

"When you have a player who has had a bit of interest, people will look at it as if he’s been left out for other reasons.

"Anyone who has watched Liam Kitching in the last couple of weeks will recognise he has not been at his best. He will admit that a big part of that has been down to his injury.

“It says a lot about him that he was keen to play.