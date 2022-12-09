IN COMPARISON to the summer, Barnsley are now in a stronger position when it comes to keeping their key players in a transfer window.

The Reds were faced with addressing a £7m to £8m shortfall in the close season following a relegation which necessitated the sale of leading players. Several plainly wanted out as well.

January is different. Oakwell is a happy and happening place to be at the minute, largely thanks to the painstaking work of head coach Michael Duff, who has been named as the EFL League One manager of the month for November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Reds side find themselves in fourth place after a fine recent run. If they are serious about returning to the Championship at the first time of asking, then January will be key - both in terms of retaining leading lights such as Mads Andersen and adding to what they have got.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff, pictured with his Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for November. Picture: Robbie Stephenson/JMP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of retaining the 'family silver', Duff has confidence and crucially feels it’s not misplaced either.

Duff, whose side boast a four-match winning league run ahead of Saturday's trip to improving Oxford, said: "There's probably two to ask. There's me, I don't want to sell anyone and then there's the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know the financial situation of the club. We have had conversations and I don't think anyone will be sold. But I can’t guarantee anything as money talks. If someone comes in with a £10million bid for one of my players, then I don't think you are going to turn it down.

"I don't want to lie to supporters. We have had conversations with the board and don't want to sell anyone in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it will have to be a really good asking price. We want to keep the group together. We had a lot of changes in the summer and don't want a lot of changes again in January.

"At the end of the season, we will take stock of where we finish and where we are in the league and financially. They are different conversations. I think we don't want to sell anybody now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been a lot of hard work in getting the group to where it is and it has just started to gel together in the last three or four weeks. We don't want to have to rip that up and start again.

"But January is the one where you do get the funny prices because sometimes people are desperate and do pay over the odds."You look at what has happened historically in the Premier League over the years and some of the figures that have gone in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A year later, you go 'that was too much money'. But at the time, clubs do it."

Duff, rather typically, is eager to share out the bouquets after winning the managerial gong for November. He also views it as a reward for day-to-day progress and not solely down to on-pitch events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Culture is a buzzword. But I said three or four weeks ago that I could smell things starting to turn and see it in training and them (players) trying to push themselves.

"I am not trying to be wise after the event; it is not easy. But I don't think it's an accident that when things are done properly in the week, all of the time, that results have an upturn.

Advertisement Hide Ad