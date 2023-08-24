Barnsley FC transfer news: Reds complete the loan signing of Luton Town forward John McAtee

BARNSLEY have signed Luton Town forward John McAtee on loan for the rest of the season.

McAtee, 24, older brother of Manchester City midfielder James, will provide another attacking option at the top of the pitch for the Reds.

The forward was part of the Grimsby Town squad that made history last term in reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup – the first side from the

fourth tier to reach that stage of the competition since 1990.

John McAtee signs on loan for Barnsley. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

The Salford-born player, whose other clubs include Shrewsbury and Scunthorpe, said: “The move has been in the pipeline for quite a while.

“I was buzzing to come down and get it all sorted.”

Barnsley FC CEO, Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We are happy to welcome John to Oakwell.