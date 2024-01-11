BARNSLEY boss Neill Collins says that he expects key loan duo Liam Roberts and John McAtee to remain at the club this month.

The pair joined the Reds from Middlesbrough and Luton Town respectively on season-long loans last summer, with both parent clubs having recall clauses which they could invoke in the winter window, should they wish.

Collins remains hopeful that both will stay at Oakwell for the remainder of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collins, boosted by the earlier news that Rotherham United loan centre-half Jamie McCart will remain at the club for the rest of 2023-24, said: “By and large, we expect those two players to be Barnsley players for the rest of the season.

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"The big thing for any of the loan players is what are the agreements between the clubs, but ultimately does the player want to stay and be part of what we are trying to achieve?

"Jamie does and that’s really great and that goes for the other loan players that we have got.

"They all want to be part of this club. We all know loans can be difficult because what are their ultimate intentions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in this situation, some of the most committed guys we have got happen to be our loan players. That says a lot about the people we have got.”

Meanwhile, on the incoming front, the Reds remain interested in USA international defender Donovan Pines, who is back in England after jetting back to the States.

Pines does also have other options.

The 25-year-old spent time at the club last week - attending the Reds’ home game with Wigan Athletic at the start of January - before returning to the US.

Without going into details about specific incoming targets, Collins said that the club are continuing to strive to improve the team and has spoken about ‘making progress’ regarding some players he is keen to bring in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds chief, whose side welcome Bristol Rovers in League One on Saturday, said: "There’s nothing we can confirm right now. We are always making progress.

"The club is working hard to try and help the team. But (at the minute) it’s continuing to work with the good players we have got."

While there are varying levels of interest in some of the club’s leading players, Collins says that, as it stands, there is nothing concrete to report.

Top-scorer Devante Cole and captain Jordan Williams are both out of contract in the summer, alongside midfielder Herbie Kane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hungary international Callum Styles has a release clause in his contract, thought to be at least £2million.

Collins added: "We have got good players that are playing well. There’s always ‘interest’, but I don’t know how you can quantify that.