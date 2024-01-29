Barnsley FC transfer news: Reds finally find permanent new home for striker Michael Duff criticised
Iseka was signed alongside Obbi Oulare as the Reds look to build on the previous season's Championship play-off campaign in the summer of 2021, but both proved to be disastrous signings.
Belgian Oulare made just two substitute appearances for the Oakwell outfit.
His compatriot Iseka was at least more involved, but very ineffecitve.
He scored three goals in 37 games as Barnsley were relegated in 2021-22, and new manager Michael Duff played him once more before criticising his attitude to training.
The problem was that with Iseka on a good four-year contract having joined for an undiusclosed fee, he was hard to move on.
The 26-year-old has been loaned to Turkish sides Adanaspor and Tuzlaspor, then Israeli Premier League Hapoel Hadera on a season-long loan for this term.
But he has been recalled and move to Greek Super League side Crete.
