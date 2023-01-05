Barnsley FC transfer news: Reds line up loan signing, plus updates on Tom Edwards, Adam Phillips and Clarke Oduor

BARNSLEY head coach Michael Duff has confirmed that the club are close to completing the signing of their first January transfer window addition.

Duff refused to divulge the identity of the player, but did state that he is 'in the building' ahead of hopefully sealing his loan move to Oakwell in 'the next 24 to 48 hours.'

Duff said: "We have got one in the building today. But obviously it is always subject to contracts being signed and medicals being done.

"We went down the line with one in the summer where we were close to one and he failed a medical. But we are being proactive and there's someone in the building, so hopefully in the next 24 or 48 hours, we can announce something.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"Until then, I can't say anything as it's not fair on the player in case anything does go wrong with the medical. We will wait and see."

Barnsley have been linked with moves for Crystal Palace pair Luke Plange and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Plange is currently playing for Moelenbeek in Belgium but there is speculation he will be recalled to give the 20-year-old a crack at domestic football.

There is speculation that fellow forward Rak-Sakyi, 20, could cut short his spell at Charlton.

On the injury front, Tom Edwards could return after missing the Christmas programme with a knee issue, while Adam Phillips (ankle) - who missed the New Year's Day game with Bolton Wanderers - has a chance of being involved at Derby.

Jack Aitchison will be involved, while Mads Andersen misses out with a one-match suspension after his dismissal against Wanderers.

Duff said: "He (Adam) has got a chance. He won't train today. It was a kick, but he's definitely got a chance. It will be touch and go.

"We are hoping Tom Edwards will be back in and available, which is good as obviously Mads is suspended.

"Clarke Oduor obviously comes back into our group, but I don't think he will play at the weekend (cup tied), but he will be welcomed back in today.