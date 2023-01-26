The 24-year-old is a player well known to the Reds for some time and reports in Scotland suggest that the Oakwell outfit have agreed a fee with Killie for the 24-year-old, whose former clubs include Hibernian and Ross County.
Barnsley were previously linked with the one-time Scotland under-21 player back in the summer of 2019 when he was on the books of Hibs.
The Edinburgh-born player scored four times in the Scottish League Cup at the start of the season, but has struggled for goals since and failed to find the net in the Scottish Premier League this term.
Last season, Shaw hit a purple patch for the Rugby Park outfit and was a candidate for the Scottish Championship golden boot in a season which saw him score 14 league goals and 16 in all competitions in 38 appearances in 2021-22.