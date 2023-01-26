BARNSLEY are being linked with a move for Kilmarnock striker Oli Shaw.

The 24-year-old is a player well known to the Reds for some time and reports in Scotland suggest that the Oakwell outfit have agreed a fee with Killie for the 24-year-old, whose former clubs include Hibernian and Ross County.

Barnsley were previously linked with the one-time Scotland under-21 player back in the summer of 2019 when he was on the books of Hibs.

The Edinburgh-born player scored four times in the Scottish League Cup at the start of the season, but has struggled for goals since and failed to find the net in the Scottish Premier League this term.

Oli Shaw (left), pictured in his time at Ross County and Celtic's David Turnbull (right) battle for the ball during the Scottish Premiership match at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire.