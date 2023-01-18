BARNSLEY have brought in another right-sided defensive option in the shape of former Ipswich Town defender Barry Cotter.

Cotter has reportedly joined for a fee of around £20,000 from Irish football.

The ex-Ireland under-19 international, 24, returned to his homeland in the summer of 2021 after leaving Suffolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined League of Ireland Premier Division outfit Shamrock Rovers, but has spent time this season on loan at St Patrick's Athletic.

Barry Cotter. Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Pats were keen on signing Cotter permanently, but Rovers turned down an offer and the player has now joined Barnsley. Rovers have inserted a sell-on in the deal.

The Ennis-born player started his career at Limerick before earning his move to Ipswich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cotter was involved with Stephen Kenny’s U21 international squads with Ireland and made his debut in the Ipswich senior side under Mick McCarthy, but made just four appearances for the Tractor Boys.

Ironically, he made his debut against Barnsley in April 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The right-back had two spells in National League South with Chelmsford City in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Cotter has become the Reds' third capture of the winter window following the additions of Cardiff forward Max Watters and Burnley defender Bobby Thomas, both on loan for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cotter said: “It’s so exciting. It’s a great opportunity, I’m absolutely buzzing. I can’t wait to hit the ground running.

"It’s a huge club, there’s great history. I’m over the moon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad