Earlier this week, The Yorkshire Post reported that Kitching remained an active target of the Sky Blues - heading into the final week of the transfer window.

The Midlanders saw a £2.5m bid turned down by the League One outfit earlier this month - with the fee rising to £3m, with their improved offer now appearing to have been rebuffed.

Barnsley remain in a strong position regarding the future of Kitching, who signed a new contract last December until 2026 with a club option for another year.

Barnsley captain Liam Kitching (right), pictured in action against old club Leeds United in EFL Cup last season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Speaking recently at a fans' forum, chairman Neerav Parekh said that the player would 'definitely' be staying.

Kitching missed the Reds' weekend win at Wigan with a groin issue which has been affecting him in the early part of the season.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Barnsley head coach Neill Collins said: "Based on the things I've heard up to this point, I am confident he (Kitching) will be a Barnsley player, but again we have all been in the game long enough to know that things can change. Until that window shuts, I will just try and stay level-headed about that.

"We have got some very good players and when you have got some very good players in football, there's interest from teams higher up. The club obviously have expectations that have to be met for any player to leave. If not, they will be here and an important part of the club going forward."

Meanwhile, Barnsley are close to completing the signing of a defender, while striker Oli Shaw is set to move out ahead of the summer transfer deadline.

The Reds are targeting a new defensive option alongside another forward before Friday’s 11pm deadline. Rotherham United frontman Josh Kayode is a player who they are interested in alongside League One rivals Carlisle United.

Kayode's Millers' team-mate Jamie McCart is another player who is understood to be a target.

Collins said: "One is almost done and we are working away on other stuff.

"But again, we've got people like (Luca) Connell, Josh Benson and Conor McCarthy, who are good players to come back in once they find their feet and get up to speed. Regardless of what happens, we will be a good position."

Confirming that January arrival Shaw, who has struggled to make an impact since joining from Kilmarnock, could leave, the Reds chief added: "Part of it is if you are bringing people in, you have to make space and be fair to all players.