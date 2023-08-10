BARNSLEY have reportedly turned down a £2.5m bid from ambitious Championship side Coventry City for star defender and captain Liam Kitching.

The former Leeds United and Harrogate Town player has earned many admirers with his performances for the Oakwell outfit over the past season, with the Sky Blues understood to have been monitoring him for a good while.

The Sky Blues, who received around £20m earlier this summer following the sale of Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon, have embarked on a close-season spending spree which has seen them bring in a club-record signing in £7.7m forward Haji Wright, Everton striker Ellis Simms for £3.5m and Dutch defender Milan van Ewijk, who has joined for £3.4m, among others.

They have also brought in Reds keeper Brad Collins and ex-Oakwell loanee Bobby Thomas, who has joined on a permanent basis for £2m from Burnley, with their total spending not far shy of the £20m mark already.

Barnsley defender Liam Kitching, pictured in action against former club Leeds United last season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Kitching, 23, one of League One's top defenders last season, offers flexibility in being able to play left-back or centre-half.

Despite seeing the bid turned down - with the fee rising to £3m with add-ons - Coventry are likely to maintain their interest, with the player understood to be keen to play at a higher level.