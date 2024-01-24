Barnsley FC transfer news: Striker back after Scottish loan spell cut short
The 25-year-old joined in the summer and has made 16 Scottish Premier League appearances, but only two have come from the start. He did not score for Well.
He had been due to spend the season at Fir Park.
He is the second player to be recalled from Motherwell by a Yorkshire club this month, after Brodie Spencer returned to Huddersfield Town following a more successful temporary stay.
Shaw joined Barnsley from Kilmarnock 12 months ago but his only senior start to date has come in the League Cup. He made seven substitute appearances in League One.
