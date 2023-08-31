BARNSLEY striker Oli Shaw has headed back to Scotland to join SPL side Motherwell on loan for the rest of the season.

Shaw only joined the Reds on a two-and-a-half year deal from Kilmarnock back in January, but has struggled to make an impact at Oakwell.

The arrival of John McAtee on loan from Luton Town has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Shaw, who has represented the Scottish national side at both U19s and U21s level, finished as top-scorer for Killie during their promotion season to the top-flight in 2021-22, scoring 14 goals. He had been monitored by Barnsley for several seasons.

Oli Shaw. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

But he has failed to score since heading to England and found his opportunities restricted and has now been allowed to return to Scotland.