Barnsley FC transfer news: Versatile defender Jasper Moon seals permanent move to League One rivals Burton Albion

BARNSLEY utility player Jasper Moon has joined League One rivals Burton Albion on a permanent basis.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Jul 2023, 21:57 BST

Moon spent the second half of last season on loan with the Brewers and impressed for the Staffordshire outfit, making 18 appearances in the club’s successful fight against relegation.

The Coventry-born player found opportunities hard to come by under Michael Duff at Oakwell last term and made just four appearances, all in the EFL Trophy.

Moon made his first-team breakthrough with the Reds in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign and earned himself a two-year deal.

Barnsley defender Jasper Moon, who has joined Burton Albion on a permanent basis.Barnsley defender Jasper Moon, who has joined Burton Albion on a permanent basis.
The defender made his debut as a substitute at Rotherham United in December 2020 and his first start arrived in the final match of 20-21, at home to champions Norwich City.

Moon, who had a loan spell at York City in 2019, made 27 appearances for the Reds in all competitions in 2021-22.

Barnsley sealed the signing of Middlesbrough keeper Liam Roberts earlier on Tuesday on a season-long loan.

