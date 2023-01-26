UTILITY player Will Hondermarck has left the club to join League Two promotion-chasers Northampton Town on a permanent deal.

The ex-Irish youth international, who spent an earlier spell in Yorkshire on loan at Harrogate Town, had made just seven appearances in all competitions this term and had been sidelined since injuring his ankle in training towards the end of the autumn.

Speaking earlier this week, Reds head coach said that the 22-year-old and Jordan Helliwell – out since the end of August with a serious thigh issue - were nearing the end of their spells out with injury.

Duff said: "They both have not joined in training yet. But they are both doing a lot of conditioning and they should be ready to join in, hopefully next week.

Will Hondermarck. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"They are both moving along nicely now. They should be right at the tail end of their injuries - a week or two."

Hondermarck has made 17 appearances in his time at Oakwell after joining in September 2021. Ten of them arrived in his debut campaign at the club.

France-born Hondermarck, who started his career in Ireland with Bohemians and Drogheda before moving over to England to join Norwich City, only signed a two-year contract extension just last summer.

But he has now been allowed to move on for an undisclosed fee.