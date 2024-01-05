Barnsley FC transfer news: Young defender returns from National League loan spell
The 23-year-old - who made three early-season appearances for the Reds - joined the National League outfit in September and made 14 appearances for the Heed.
The defender signed on a three-year deal at Oakwell in late July after leaving Woking, with option of a further year in the club’s favour.
Lofthouse made 103 appearances in his time with Woking, having started his career at hometown club Oxford United. He has also played for Oxford City on loan.
Interim director of football Bobby Hassell said: "Kyran has had a brilliant spell at Gateshead and has demonstrated a consistent, high level of performance in a team going well in the National League."
Several Reds players remain out on loan.
Andy Dallas, who joined Barnsley on a three-year deal last summer, moved to SPL side Kilmarnock on a season-long loan at the end of the last summer window – having only signed for the Oakwell outfit just over a month earlier.
Fellow striker Oli Shaw, who signed for the Reds on the final day of the winter window in January 2023, moved to another Scottish side Motherwell in a similar loan arrangement.