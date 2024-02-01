The Barnsley midfielder had been targeted by the Wearsiders earlier this month and was in advanced talks with the club over a move.

Talks had stalled over the structure of the deal, but they have now recommenced and the 23-year-old is now expected to complete his switch to the north-east on deadline day.

It is a loan move with a view to a permanent move.

Callum Styles. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

A mild bout of illness, which had recently affected Styles, had further delayed things, but he is now poised to complete his transfer.

The Lancastrian featured 22 times for Barnsley this term, scoring three goals.

Styles, who is contracted at the club until the summer of 2025, spent last season on loan at Millwall.

He joined the London outfit at the end of the 2022 summer transfer window, after an agreement was struck with the Reds late on deadline-day.