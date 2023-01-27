Barnsley FC utility player's move to Northampton Town ends a lengthy pursuit by Cobblers

BARNSLEY utility player Will Hondermarck has joined Northampton Town on a permanent basis - ending an extensive pursuit by Cobblers chief Jon Brady.

The 22-year-old only signed a two-year extension last summer, but has been allowed to move on by the Reds, who are being linked with a move for Kilmarnock striker and long-time target Oli Shaw.

Hondermarck, who is close to fitness following an ankle issue which had kept him out for much of the winter, has featured just seven times in all competitions for Barnsley this season.

Brady said: "Will is a player we have identified and have been pursuing for some time including in previous transfer windows.

Will Hondermarck. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"He is a powerful, athletic and mobile box to box midfield player who can play in a number of positions and roles. He has had a good grounding at some excellent clubs and has experience of the Championship and League 1.

"He fits our model and the template of the player we are looking to recruit with an eye very much on the future with this signing.”

Exeter City have pledged to review and implement changes to their inspection protocols after the controversial postponement of Tuesday’s game with Barnsley - just three hours before kick-off.

Over 300 Reds fans were due to attend the fixture and many were already present in the Devon city at the time of the postponement.

A statement read: "We commit to reviewing and make changes to our inspection protocols and will do all we can to prevent this situation from occurring again in the future. We have also reviewed the communication from the club around this issue and also commit to improving this.