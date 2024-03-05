Namely, a derby, with the Steel City otherwise engaged and Leeds, Huddersfield, Rotherham and Doncaster also in different divisions.

Which brings us to Bolton. Granted, the Red Rose side may not be a local rival as such for Barnsley, but what is undeniable is that fixtures between them have possessed a bit of edge over the past 16 months or so.

In all competitions, they have met six times. Barnsley have won on two occasions, with Bolton triumphant once. The other three have been draws.

Barnsley FC defender Mael De Gevigney wins the air miles in the League One game with Carlisle United in January. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

In six matches, Barnsley have scored a total of five goals, with Bolton netting six.

It provides statistical evidence to the fact that margins have been pretty tight in the main, as they were in 180-odd minutes of play-off football last May, with the Oakwell outfit edging out their Lancastrian rivals to reach Wembley.

As for the niggle? Well, that chiefly came in an FA Cup tie in autumn 2022 which came to be known as ‘Towelgate.’

A bizarre incident saw referee Carl Boyeson confiscate a towel ex-Reds loanee Tom Edwards had been using to wipe the ball in wet conditions before his long throw-ins.

The visitors' tactics were a source of contention with then-Barnsley chief Michael Duff and Bolton counterpart Ian Evatt having heated words at the end.

While emotions have run high in some meetings, there is also plenty of mutual respect between both camps, who know a fair bit about each other now.

Given the current table, Tuesday’s latest match-up promises to be tense, probably tight, but thoroughly fascinating again.

Reds head coach Neill Collins, whose side are three points behind third-placed Bolton with a game in hand, said: "Obviously, I wasn’t part of it, but heard about the games last season.

"I think when you are competing and in close proximity, there’s just an added edge.

"It’s great when you get those rivalries and I think there will definitely be a little bit of that.

"It will be a really tough affair, with a lot at stake. But there’s a lot to look forward to.”

Enjoying a fine season given their bruising end to 2022-23, Barnsley’s core of senior players are channelling the hurt of May 29, 2023 to positive effect.

What has impressed Collins just as much is the contribution of others who weren’t around last term in making their voices heard and putting their hand up.

He continued: "You need a balance. We’ve definitely got good senior players and we’re quite fortunate in that we’ve got guys in there that have been there and done it and guys last year who have been over the course.

"But sometimes, it’s the young players that can be worth their weight in gold. Everyone has to win their first title and promotion at some point and it’s those guys that can just be as important.

"We’re relying on some of those guys to show that hunger and desire with almost no fear as well. I’ve just to decide when the team needs it or not.

"Luca Connell is still young and Herbie Kane is, but they look and play like experienced players. Devante Cole has won promotion and knows what it takes.

"I think we have a nice mix and we are going to need that as we are going to need ‘legs’ as we have a lot of games. We’ll need energy and youthful enthusiasm as well."

One of those to step up has been central defender Mael de Gevigney.

The Frenchman endured a nightmare full league debut against Oxford in August when he lasted just 37 minutes before being taken off for ‘tactical reasons’.

His response to that moment has been magnificent and symptomatic of the way Barnsley have handled adversity in 23-24 and drawn strength from it.

It’s one of their most endearing traits and perhaps the most important.

Collins, set to welcome back Nicky Cadden - with the game likely to come too soon for John McAtee (back) - added: “It was really hard at the time and I’m sure Mael did not enjoy being taken off after 30-odd minutes.

"We’ve had our knocks and they were really tough at the time. But I am a great believer that these are the ones that make you the team that you are. As long as you respond in the right way and Mael did.

"The team have generally responded after some tough moments we’d rather not have. That’s what has made us."

Barnsley have appointed Ann Hough as head of operations and club secretary.