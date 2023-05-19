IF BARNSLEY triumph against Bolton Wanderers this evening and book a third Wembley appearance in seven years, Michael Duff will not be partying.

The eyes of the Reds head coach will be firmly on the bigger prize of promotion on May 29 instead.

To give themselves the chance of doing that, they must get past a Bolton side by whatever means it takes in tonight's second semi-final second leg at Oakwell, with the scores level at 1-1 after a tight first leg.

His message to his players is a simple one. Don't let the occasion pass you by.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff (left), pictured alongside first-team coach Martin Devaney. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Duff said: "There would be celebrations at the end (if Barnsley win). But it won't be loads of backslapping knowing we have done it as its pointless.

"If you end up getting beaten at Wembley, you have just wasted three weeks of your holidays and they are short enough anyway.

"These opportunities don't come around very often and the one thing I have drummed into the players is 'don't let it pass you by' and 'don't give it up' as you will live with regrets.

The tie is finely poised after events in Lancashire six days ago and should events to penalties this evening, you suspect that not too many would be overly surprised.

Duff is understandably anxious to prevail within normal time if possible. But his side are prepared for a nerve-shredding shoot-out should that transpire.

He continued: "We have practising for nearly a month now. Since the Ipswich game, that's when we knew we were going to be fourth. Not every day and it's just a case of having a penalty shoot-out. We do try and do it properly.