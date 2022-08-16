Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In coaching terms he is very young. Yet he has already packed a fair bit in.

After hanging up his boots four years ago, the Potteries lad has had spells as an assistant at three US clubs in Tampa Bay Rowdies – where he assisted ex-Sheffield United centre-half Neill Collins – Fort Lauderdale and Inter Miami.

Speak to him and it is clear that it always served as a grounding before the next part of his journey. Back home.

Eager to learn: Barnsley's new assistant first team coach Martin Paterson. Picture: Barnsley FC

The Florida sun and lifestyle may be an attraction, but it is not quite finishing school in terms of football coaching.

Paterson learned about different styles of football and cultures in the US, but he missed the intensity of the English game. The desire to get his hands dirty is strong. A workaholic forward in his playing days, that trait has followed him into coaching.

He is plainly driven and ambitious and knows what he wants, but that should not be viewed as overconfidence or arrogance.

One day, he would like that to be working as a number one and he makes no apologies for that. But first things first.

Old friends; Martin Paterson played with Reds head coach Michael Duff at Burnley and with Northern Ireland. Picture: Barnsley FC

The ex-Huddersfield Town striker said: “I am a big believer in earning your stripes and learning. I am massive in terms of that.

“You have to serve your apprenticeship in any job you go into. I don’t hide that one day, I want to be a head coach.”

On returning to England, he continued: “There were variables and numerous reasons why I came home. There was Covid and family issues with visas in America was very difficult.

“But ultimately it was about getting back to England to add the UK coaching to my CV. I think I’d gone as far as I could in the MLS as a person. So when the opportunity came to work with Michael who is on an upward trajectory as a coach and manager and learn and work with him and help improve Barnsley, it was too big an opportunity to turn down.

Fortress: Martin Paterson wants to make Oakwell a difficult place for teams to come. Picture: Barnsley FC

“For me, there’s nothing like the UK game with the atmosphere, stadiums and supporters.

“The good and the bad because they expect results, but that kind of pressure is excellent and something that if you want to be head coach and succeed, you have to embrace it and get on with it.”

Paterson’s relationship with Duff extends beyond merely being one-time team-mates at Burnley and Northern Ireland.

There was a connection in terms of football philosophy and in mentality and values. Both are humble, hard-working and have ‘good morals’ as Paterson puts it.

They may be cut from the same cloth, but Paterson is no ‘yes man’ either. Duff would not want that.

He added: “I think the important thing in terms of football and friendships is that you always end up working with people who you have been successful with.

“When you know them as a player and have worked with them, you know them as a person.The transition to working underneath Michael has been very easy because I know what he wants, expects and doesn’t like and what he won’t accept. It’s really easy for me to slide in.

“He promotes people to voice opinions, but ultimately he’s the boss and has the final decision.

“But he likes to be pushed and spoken to and it is important for me, as an assistant, that you do test them and ask different questions, while respecting he’s the boss and will make the final call.

“He promotes that type of atmosphere and a learning environment and pushing each other to be better. He wants to learn and I do, as does Martin (Devaney).”

Duff, Paterson and the Reds coaching staff have spoken about not just bringing more successful results on the pitch but building a new culture. It will take time with Duff’s squad containing a number of relatively young players trying to shake off the effects of a bruising relegation season.

Four games in and Barnsley have shown character in securing morale-boosting victories over Cheltenham and Middlesbrough. A new dressing-room dynamic is being formed. Success at Oakwell in particular will hopefully fuel that development. Barnsley need to do much better on home soil to do anything this season and make it uncomfortable and unaccommodating for rival teams, in the nicest possible way.

Paterson said: “We want to create an Oakwell atmosphere where it is really difficult to come to.

“It is imperative. I have been really impressed by how quickly the gaffer has driven that and how quickly I feel we are getting returns. If the players stay humble and work, results will come.

“We drive the players and the good thing is that, even though we are early on in our reign, we are seeing the players drive themselves.”

Last six games: Barnsley LLLWWL; Bristol Rovers WWLWLW.

Referee: D Drysdale (Lincs).