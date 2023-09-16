AS a young professional schooled at Burnley, Owen Dodgson feels blessed to have received the best footballing education you are likely to get.

The Lancaster-born player, 20, contracted with the Clarets until the summer of 2025, is wise to his situation as well. He knows that he must wait for his time to come at Turf Moor, hopefully not too long down the line.

But his upbringing there has given him the perfect grounding as he steps out on his own on loan at Oakwell.

Barnsley have signed not just a promising young player for the 2023-24 season – Dodgson was on a shortlist of players for the North West 'Rising Star' awards in 2022 alongside the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Harvey Elliott, Anthony Gordon and James McAtee – but also a good character who has not got ahead of himself.

Recent Barnsley signing Owen Dodgson, who has joined on a season-long loan from Burnley. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Deadline-day signing Dodgson said: "There's a lot of experienced lads there (at Burnley) who have played in the Premier League for a number of years.

"They have helped me and I feel a better and stronger person than last season.

"There's no big-heads there. The gaffer, Bellers (Craig Bellamy) and all the coaching staff do not like that. It's a young side with a few experienced heads to keep them on the right path.

"I trained a lot when Sean Dyche was there. The lads who have been there for a few years such as Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez and Charlie Taylor helped me to be where I am today.

"I know I've a long way to go. A move like this is big for me."

Dodgson made a goal-scoring impression in his first outing for the Reds in their recent EFL Trophy game with Grimsby.

He is now competing with Nicky Cadden for the left wing-back berth and it is a challenge he is relishing.

Dodgson, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Rochdale, added: "As a young lad, I knew I had to get out on loan again to get the experience. I am looking forward to fighting for my place.

"They (Burnley loan managers) did very well to get me here and obviously said: 'It's down to me now' and I know that.

"I know Bobby (Thomas), Philo (Adam Phillips) and Josh (Benson) and obviously watched the play-offs last season.