A fourth win in five matches to end the first calendar month of 2024 would top things off nicely on Saturday afternoon before attention can switch to the start of February - and the closure of the transfer window.

Reds supporters will understandably not be wishing to countenance any late ‘curveballs’ in terms of unexpected outgoings.

The club remain reasonably confident on that front, although, in an ideal world, you suspect that Neill Collins would not half mind a couple of incoming arrivals in the last week to follow on from the addition of USA international defender Donovan Pines, whose work permit came through this week.

Barnsley manager Neill Collins celebrates after the final whistle of the League One match at Oxford United in midweek. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

And why wouldn’t he - with his side right in the thick of a battle for two automatic promotions which could go right down to the wire - and maybe even hinge on the quality of January business.

Successful teams buy when the going is good, or so the theory goes at any rate.

On his late window thoughts, Collins, whose side are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches, said: "Relaxed is not the right word, but it’s more accepting what you can control.

"We’d like Josh Benson and Theo Chapman to be fit and midfield, right now, is an area where if we pick up a couple of injuries, you can be quite light.

"We all want to be better and give ourselves the best chance of being successful and the club have to do everything with the resources they have got and they are trying to do that.

"When you are winning, it’s certainly easier to be happy with what you have got, but the players want to be successful and anyone that can come in that makes us better, we’d be excited by that.”

In-form Barnsley face an Exeter side who are hovering just above the final relegation position.

That said, a wary Collins has issued a timely pre-match note of caution.

The Scot continued: “The challenge they will bring is that they are a good footballing side who like to keep the ball and play through the lines and it’s a team you have to be well organised against and give them the respect they deserve.

"But we are at home and it’s up to us to influence them at our best.