Barnsley FC v Exeter City: Reds head coach Michael Duff reveals what he is 'obsessive with'

He would go so far as to say that he is positively obsessed about it.

Barnsley's start to the season has been pretty strong. From a defensive aspect, only three sides, Bolton Wanderers, Fleetwood, and Derby County have conceded fewer than the Reds total of 10 goals thus far in League One.

Duff is the sort of manager who plainly wants more.

On the road, his side have shut out the opposition in their last three league games which have all produced victories.

But at home it's not quite as consistent of late and they have not recorded a shut-out at league level since August 16 in the 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.

One thing is certain, the repeated defensive drills will continue to be part of life, both in training and before games. Duff takes charge of that and it's his big sphere of influence.

He said: "Unfortunately for the defenders, that's the bit I am obsessive with. They probably get more meetings than any of the other units.

Michael Duff. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"It's the one thing I think I do know a little bit about. Clean sheets are so important. We've conceded seven in three games and then you look at three goals in the other eight, so we must be doing something right.

"I talk about the players being receptive and doing certain things and I am seeing it more and more and more. We are slightly ahead of others with it.

"That's the little bit of detail I am obsessed with. Because I got taught it when it was too late. I was taught certain things when I was 30 or 31 and I wish I'd got told it when I was 20 or 21.

"But hopefully, I will help our boys earlier in their careers."

At the top end of the pitch, the form of Devante Cole is going down well with Duff, pictured, and his coaching team.

His upturn has been impressive and he is a player who looks at home under Duff, who has made a positive impact upon him.

Pressed as to the main reason why, the striker believes it is his clarity and the sense of togetherness which he is building at Oakwell once again after the bruising events of last season.

Cole, who has struck three times in his past four matches and netted four times already this season for Barnsley, added: "I think he's just got everyone together. He's said: 'I want this and expect this' and there's no grey areas.

"We all know exactly what he wants and I just think that's the biggest thing. There's no confusion as to what he wants.

"He's brought people together and once you do that, it's half the battle, especially after last season.

"His response is 'everyone has a bad day, but as long as you come in, work hard and go home, that's all I expect'.

"He is consistent in all the messages he gives out and I think that's what works well for everyone.