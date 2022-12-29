Barnsley FC v Fleetwood: Reds chief Michael Duff makes signing revelation

MICHAEL DUFF has revealed that Barnsley have already missed out on signing one player who they had hoped to unveil at the start of the January transfer window.

The Reds head coach is keen to add to his squad to bolster the club's promotion prospects, with bringing in a new striking option and right wing-back being among his priorities.

Ideally, Duff wants to bring in prospective signings sooner rather than later to get them assimilated into his squad.

He said: "We've just lost out on one, it was all done and dusted and we were hoping that the player was going to be in training with us (on Wednesday), even though he wouldn't have been able to play until the first week in January.

"Circumstances have changed and he has now found himself in his team at his club and that's all happened in two or three weeks. It changes quickly.

"In a perfect world, that would have happened and we'd have one in and the window has not even opened. But it's changed. It's a game of moving parts. You don't want to put all your eggs in one basket."

Tom Edwards and Josh Benson remain sidelined for the Reds, who are also without Luke Thomas, Conor McCarthy, Slobodan Tedic, Jordan Helliwell and Will Hondermarck.

Injuries have been a regular theme to contend with this season for Duff, but he's not quite at panic stations just late.Two or three additional injuries at key areas might just increase his concern.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

He added: "We have not had to do anything radical like changing shape yet. That's when they start impacting.

"Obviously, we played Josh Benson at right wing-back, which was not ideal and probably the only time I have had to put a square peg in a round hole.

"But it's why we have a squad. We might have to play a youngster and that's what we have done at this club - sink or swim sort of thing.

"It has not impacted us enough yet where we feel we cannot put a team out. Another two or three in key areas and it's slightly different."

Last six games: Barnsley WLWWWD; Fleetwood DLWDWL.

Referee: B Speedie (Merseyside).