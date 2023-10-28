Barnsley FC v Fleetwood: Why Mael de Gevigney's nightmare full debut has turned into a blessing

NEILL COLLINS admits that Mael De Gevigney’s nightmare full league debut for Barnsley could well prove to be a blessing in disguise.

The French defender is starting to look the part in his quest to establish himself in the heart of the Reds’ backline – and has taken his opportunity with both hands after Kacper Lopata was ruled out for a spell after shoulder surgery following an unfortunate injury in the game at Northampton Town in late September.

A close-season arrival from Nimes, De Gevigney has started the Reds’ past five league games and impressed in virtually all of them.It’s a far cry from his first start on August 19 when he lasted just 37 minutes against Oxford United before being taken off for ‘tactical reasons’ after suffering a tough baptism of fire in a first half which saw him struggle badly and give away a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On De Gevigney’s outstanding response since returning to the side, Reds chief Collins said: “In some ways, it sometimes takes the pressure off.

Maël de Gevigney, pictured in early August after signing a three-year-deal with Barnsley. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"I am sure it didn’t feel like that at the time, but I think it can take the pressure off in terms of (thinking) ‘right okay, get back to basics, work hard, get your opportunity and go and just play – it can’t be as bad as the last time, for instance.

"It’s when you learn the most about people, isn’t it?

"Mael has played in under-21s games and trained hard and after not being on the bench, he comes in and does great.

"Opportunities can come at any minute in time if you do everything right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You never know when it might be your turn and then you can get that self-success.”

Motivation is not hard to find across the board at Barnsley, with the Reds – predominantly a young and hungry group – piecing together another impressive season, if the first third of it is anything to go.

On whether what happened at Wembley in late May in a shattering finale in the League One play-off final is providing extra motivation for some, Collins continued: “It’s maybe still too early to say. I think when you get to the turn of the year, that’s when you maybe start thinking about that.

"I think these players are all motivated; that’s what I like about the squad we have got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"How many of these guys have played in the Championship? Not many. How many have played in the Premier League? None have.

"We all are striving to get there together."

Well placed in third position, Barnsley’s opening to the campaign has ticked several boxes, with the fact that no side across League One having bettered their total of eye-catching 19 second-half goals being one accomplishment of note.

Collins said: “Is that down to our fitness, I am not sure. It must be what I am saying at half-time..

"I will just take the credit for that. I don’t know what I am doing before the game, but give me to half-time and then I’ll sort it out!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it’s a number of things. It’s the fitness of the players, but we are also to make good subs, with the strength in depth and I think they have come on and done well.”

Barnsley Supporters Trust have expressed their disappointment at the decision to move the club's FA Cup first-round fixture against visiting Horsham to a Friday night.

It follows strong criticism from the non-league club aimed in the direction of the Football Association, South Yorkshire Police and Barnsley after the tie was moved to Friday, November 3.

In a statement, Barnsley said that the decision was made by SYP due to the fact that three other South Yorkshire clubs are action on the Saturday, prompting the decision to switch the tie at Oakwell to 'ease the impact on resourcing requirements.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The need to cover events during Bonfire Night weekend was an additional factor.

A Barnsley supporters' trust statement read: "BFCST are extremely disappointed that this game appears to have been moved in the manner it was, and the fact that supporters were not consulted, or more importantly kept informed, before the decision was made and publicised.

"We stand with our fellow supporters at Horsham and record our disgust at how they have been treated for one of the biggest games in their history.

"Their players, club employees, and supporters, should have been afforded the opportunity to play, watch and enjoy, their FA Cup First Round game at a far more convenient date and time.