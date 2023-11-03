When a 17-year-old whose only senior starts have come in the Football League Trophy is put up to speak to the media ahead of an FA Cup tie at home to a team four divisions below, you wonder what Barnsley v Horsham has in store.

But Portuguese youth international striker Fabio Jalo is no charity case, and Collins says he is not planning to send out a second string because what happens on Friday night will have a bearing on the league.

At a club with good recent traditions of FA Cup runs and developing players, the promotion they came so close to last season is the priority but manager Neill Collins believes all three can go hand in hand.

"Confidence is fluid," says part of the Sheffield United side whose League One season turned around en route to the 2014 semi-final. “If you play well and score goals, confidence tends to grow, if you don't, even if it's guys that don't start all the time, it can have an impact.

"Rhythm is important. Performances have been really improving so we've got to be mindful of that.

"Too many changes can leave a team disjointed and not because the players aren't good enough. The fans can expect to see a strong side."

Mentality will be vital because if that is right, nothing should stop them winning, but it is only two years ago that as a Championship side they were pushed by League Two Barrow in the third round.

"I didn't know about that game so I'll have to ask about it," says Collins. "You can definitely send out a message (with the team selection). I could pick a number of different guys who are more than capable of winning that game but there are guys who are not as match-fit as the guys playing regularly."

Still, Jalo looks set for his chance.

"It will be a good experience for me," he says. "It's a great competition. Arsenal are the team I support so I watched it a lot.

"Arsenal v Chelsea was my first final (in 2017). Watching it at home I could see it was a big deal."

Collins is in a no-win situation.