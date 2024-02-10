Amid the ongoing conjecture about the security of tenure for managers in the modern-day game these days - and more specifically, the lack of it - the other parties who are often the victims in this are young players still relatively in the early stages of their careers.

Barnsley’s recent recruit turned 22 last July. Grant is not a kid anymore, but is still entitled to crave stability.

Since Liam Manning left his parent club MK Dons at the end of 2022, Grant worked under three permanent managers in Buckinghamshire last year in Mark Jackson, Graham Alexander and Mike Williamson, latterly.

Recent Barnsley signing Conor Grant (left), pictured in action for MK Dons. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Now, he has switched clubs after heading to Oakwell for the rest of the season on loan. Moving clubs is part of the gig for all footballers, but working with a plethora of managers in a short period of time presents its own challenges.

Grant said: "It can be. As a player, you have to get on with it and it’s out of your hands.

"I did enjoy my time under all of them and with different managers, there’s different styles. It can be a bit strange getting used to different formations and tactics, but I have loved my time at MK so far.

"I thought I’d be there and a big part of us (MK) trying to get back into League One. Things didn’t really pan out like that.

"But as a player, you have to get on with it and this opportunity came up and here I am."

For his part, Collins has sympathy with Grant, who made his Reds debut as a late substitute in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers.

"It’s something we all forget,” he commented.

"Four managers in a year is a lot. You always feel you are starting from scratch.

"Players are at their best when they are in an environment where there’s the right level of comfortness.

"They know where they have to perform, but they know where they stand.”

A ball-player midfielder who can play as an ‘eight or ten’, according to Collins, Grant - busy familiarising himself this week with his new club, team-mates and manager - is at least familiar with the area.

The 22-year-old hails from the small Irish coastal town of Donabate in County Fingal, a short distance north-east of Dublin.

After excelling for age group sides at Malahide - whose alumni includes Rotherham United player Peter Kioso and former Millers forward Conor Sammon - Grant secured a move to Sheffield Wednesday after a successful trial at the age of 15 in May 2017.

English scouts had flocked to see Grant in action and the Owls won the race. But as a young lad away from home, life in South Yorkshire was initially tough, before he gradually settled in and impressed for the under-18s and under-23s.

Grant would ultimately feature just once at first-team level for the Owls at the start of the Covid-affected 2020-21 season.

Ironically, it was in an EFL Cup game against the side who would later join on a permanent basis in Rochdale.

On joining Wednesday, Grant added: "Looking back at it, it was a bit mad. I was 15 when I moved away.

"It was something I wanted to do and am grateful I did go. I have enjoyed my time over here.

"But it can be a bit much when you are young and away from home. But (overall) I’ve loved it."

After a testing 2023, Grant is hoping for a stable spell at Barnsley. His loan move is with a view to a permanent arrangement, so there’s plenty riding on it as well.

Should the former Ireland youth international do well, then the long-term stability he craves could well arrive into the bargain.

Deadline-day signing Grant, who joined MK from Rochdale in the summer of 2022, continued: "It’s a big chance for me and something I will be working for.

"My agent rang me and said the gaffer wanted a conversation and it went well. He spoke highly of the club and players and the ambition to get out of this league.

"I had a few options up in Scotland. But as soon as I heard about it, I wanted to get it done straight away.

"They (Barnsley) give opportunities to young players and that was another good thing about the club.”

Offering his take on his recent recruit, Collins commented: "While we felt it gave us a short-term option, we felt it was (also) a long-term possibility, which is always good when you get loan players, it’s an added bonus.

"Conor brings something slightly different. He can play as an eight or ten and he’s quite a creative player.

"We brought him in for a reason, that’s to compete and we’ve a lot of games between now and the end of the season and we are going to need more than 11 players.