Barnsley FC v Oxford United: Kacper Lopata on the 'pressure' on replacing Mads Andersen at the League One club

KACPER LOPATA has broad shoulders and it is just as well.

The pressure of trying to replace Barnsley's talismanic defensive leader and captain in Mads Andersen would be a considerable one for any player, let alone one who is relatively young and inexperienced at EFL level.

For his part, Lopata remains strikingly confident in his own ability to do that and given the opening salvos of his Reds career, it is not misplaced.

The Polish under-21 player, who had a previous spell in Yorkshire at Sheffield United, is certainly happy to embrace the challenge.

Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

He said: “Some people see it as pressure. I don't really see it as that.

“I watched Mads before I even heard about this Barnsley move coming around and I think he is a top, top player, I really do.

“I think he will do really well in the Premier League.

“It is a chance for me to prove myself and the door is open and it is for me to take the chance and I am sure I will."

Part of the challenge for Lopata is getting used to a new style of football which is wholly contrasting to his time in the fifth tier last season at Woking and Southend United.

Again, it is something he is enjoying and feels ready for, while recognising that he remains a work in progress and his evolution will take time.

He continued: “The National League’s are very specific and you have a lot of defending to do.

"But the way we play is very different to what I am used to and very proactive with a lot of work at the back and moving and shuffling around.

"That’s hard work and graft, but I am happy as it will make me a better player.