Barnsley FC v Peterborough United: Robbie Cundy chasing a real promotion of his own to savour

ROBBIE CUNDY was promoted of sorts two seasons ago with Cambridge United - but should Barnsley perform that feat in 2022-23, it would feel like the real McCoy.

The Reds wind down their league campaign at home to Peterborough on Sunday and while the game has big ramifications for Posh, battling it out for the last play-off spot with Derby, the hosts' place is assured and the serious business only starts again at the end of next week.

On chasing a promotion 'double', the defender, who spent a loan spell at promoted League Two side Cambridge in the first half of 2020-21, said: "I got a medal, so I guess so.

"I left in the January to go to Gillingham in the league above. I did go to watch Cambridge's final game at the Abbey (Stadium), so I was celebrating then. I think I am going to take that!

Barnsley defender Robbie Cundy. Picture: Steve Ellis

"Promotion (with Barnsley) would be a highlight of my career, for sure."

Victory on Sunday would take Barnsley's points total at Oakwell for the season past the half-century mark, but in truth, there is little else riding on the fixture

with the Reds already guaranteed a fourth-placed finish and home advantage in the second leg of their play-off semi-final.

Their opponents will either be Bolton or Derby, with both still able to finish in fifth. The former currently occupy that position and are two points clear of the Rams, heading into the final day.

For Barnsley, the real farewell to home supporters will arrive on Friday week, although players are likely to recognise their backing at the end of tomorrow's game as a gesture of thanks at the end of the regular season.

Head coach Michael Duff said: "I am sure the players will do a little lap of honour, but it won't be like the usual end-of-season thing as they know we have another game coming up.

"With the home game after that, either the players will disappear and the supporters will want to because it has been poor or there will be a bit of a celebration as it means you have got to Wembley.

"Even though it won't be a case of 'whooping it up' as the work would not be done then if that was to happen.