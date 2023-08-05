Barnsley FC v Port Vale: Herbie Kane on 'playing for my career' and season hopes and fears

THE new 2023-24 season is arguably the biggest one in the career of Herbie Kane to date.

In the final year of his contract, the Barnsley midfielder, who turns 25 in November, acknowledges that he is playing for his future – whether that be at Oakwell or somewhere else further down the line.

After two promotion near-misses at third-tier level with the Reds and Doncaster Rovers – three if you count Oxford United's play-off push in 2021-22 – the Bristolian is also understandably anxious to do something about that as well.

He said: "I have been close before, but I want to get that promotion under me and hopefully I can do that."For us players, it's definitely something we want to do.

BIG YEAR: Barnsley's Herbie Kane. Picture: Tony Johnson

"I am in my last year, so who knows what is going to happen at the end of it. I am going to be playing for my career and hopefully it will be a positive one."

Events at Wembley just 68 days ago ensure that Kane and his team-mates should not require much of a team-talk before the season opens against Port Vale today.

While the League One landscape has seen two big clubs in Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town depart, Kane gives no credence to suggestions that League One might be not quite as strong this year.

A powerhouse still remains in Derby County alongside Bolton Wanderers and two former Premier League clubs expected to do better this time around in Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic.

Herbie Kane goes past Jay Matete in Barnsley's League One game against Plymouth Argyle in March. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Another one-time top-flight club at this level who Kane knows well in Oxford are also tipped to get their act together again.

Kane added: "There's massive teams still in the league and if you look at the teams who you expect to be up there, they are all signing players and improving their squads. It's going to be tough.

"It (Wembley) was tough to take, but that's how football goes. You get those setbacks, but hopefully this season we can use it to go that step further.

"It will motivate us, even though it will be tough.

"The players here will definitely use it.

"For us players, it's definitely something we want to do. We need to improve the squad from last year to make that happen."

Neill Collins steps out in charge of a competitive fixture at Oakwell for the first time this afternoon and while the Scot will understandably have his own style traits and approach, he has suggested that his playing philosophy will not be a big departure from that of his predecessor Michael Duff.

For most supporters, that seems an eminently sensible approach as Barnsley start off League One life without Duff, who has moved onto Swansea City.

For several players too, you suspect.

Kane continued: "Different managers have their own ideas.

"But if you look at us last year and the things we did well, I don't think there would be too much reason for change.

"But the manager will have some of his own ideas and we will be trying to use them in games and hopefully it will work.

"I enjoyed it last season. It was a good season for me personally and I enjoyed working under the manager and hopefully we can go again this season."