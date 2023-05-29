Barnsley FC v Sheffield Wednesday: Bobby Thomas on Michael Duff's world and parallels with Sean Dyche

Bobby Thomas had a pretty good idea of what he would be walking into at Oakwell in January under someone who he knows well in Michael Duff.

An acolyte of Sean Dyche's at Burnley, Duff runs Barnsley along similar lines.

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Bobby Thomas of Barnsley during the Sky Bet League One between Port Vale and Barnsley at Vale Park on February 14, 2023 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Crucially, that same winning culture has permeated through the Yorkshire club this year - with the Reds one game away from completing one of the most sterling renaissance missions in White Rose football in recent times.

Thomas, who joined from Burnley early in the new year, said: "I knew Duffo from when I was a bit younger and coming into the club, I felt a little bit more comfortable and it was a bit easier.

"He is straight up and I like how he works and how he respects all the lads.

"Duffo is a big believer in training how you play and he has training firing, so it is automatic on Saturday in terms of clicking into mode.

"It's a tight knit group and they have a lot of similar things (as Burnley) like the spins, the wheel and the forfeits (for club misdemeanours and indiscipline).

"They like to put stuff on the line. When it comes to a meeting, you don't want to do embarrassing things. I've been caught out a couple of times and had to do a few dances this year and tell five jokes and stuff like that. It's a killer!"

Thomas steps out at Wembley for the first time as a player today, having had mixed viewing experiences when following the team he supports in Everton - team-mate Luca Connell is another fellow Evertonian.