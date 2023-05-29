SOUTH YORKSHIRE takes over Wembley Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday contest the eagerly-anticipated League One Play-off Final with a place back in the Championship the prize on offer.

Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall will be covering the game for us but, before they caught the train down to London, they found time to chat to FootballTalk host Mark Singleton about how they thought the final will pan out between the two rivals.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.