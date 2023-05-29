All Sections
Barnsley FC v Sheffield Wednesday: Predicted starting XI for Michael Duff's Reds ahead of League One play-off final at Wembley

Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday are set to battle it out for a place in the Championship.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th May 2023, 06:00 BST

The Reds and the Owls have endured long seasons in pursuit of a return to the second tier, but the dream will only become a reality for one of the sides. Michael Duff and Darren Moore have the unenviable task of selecting a starting XI for the game, which kicks off at 3pm today (May 29).

The Yorkshire Post has attempted to predict the XI Duff will pick for the Wembley showdown.

Here is how we think Barnsley will line up at Wembley.

1. Predicted XI

Here is how we think Barnsley will line up at Wembley. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The goalkeeper has started every league game since February 11.

2. Harry Isted (GK)

The goalkeeper has started every league game since February 11. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Williams has been a regular fixture for the Reds this season.

3. Jordan Williams (RWB)

Williams has been a regular fixture for the Reds this season. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The loanee has started every league game since January 21 and his absence at Wembley would be a surprise.

4. Bobby Thomas (CB)

The loanee has started every league game since January 21 and his absence at Wembley would be a surprise. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

