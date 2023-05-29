Barnsley FC v Sheffield Wednesday: Predicted starting XI for Michael Duff's Reds ahead of League One play-off final at Wembley
Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday are set to battle it out for a place in the Championship.
The Reds and the Owls have endured long seasons in pursuit of a return to the second tier, but the dream will only become a reality for one of the sides. Michael Duff and Darren Moore have the unenviable task of selecting a starting XI for the game, which kicks off at 3pm today (May 29).
The Yorkshire Post has attempted to predict the XI Duff will pick for the Wembley showdown.
