Barnsley FC v Sheffield Wednesday: Rocket man Harry Isted on his Reds rise - and support from his dad

Few can say that the career of the Barnsley keeper and former Chichester High School for Boys pupil hasn't rocketed to new heights since heading to Oakwell.

Fate has decreed that he now finds himself at Wembley and stepping out in play-off final today - having spent the first half of the season getting bench splitters at parent club Luton.

Out of contract with the Hatters next month, Isted is hoping to have played his way into a longer deal at Barnsley.

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory (right) and Barnsley goalkeeper Harry Isted collide in the league fixture at Oakwell in March.

He said: "Coming here in January, I knew the team were close to the play-offs and since then, we have gone on a remarkable run and we're deservedly at Wembley.

"This is what I kind of needed. At Luton, it was all right when I was younger lad being on the bench as you are in and around it. But it gets to a point where you need to get out and get your game time.

"I didn't know if it would happen here or not. But that element of luck with Brad (Collins) getting injured meant I got a chance to show what I can do. You need that bit of luck."

On his future, he commented: "I am loving it here. It is down to the board and guys behind the scenes to deal with that. If that comes about, I am obviously happy to negotiate."

Family and friends from the West Sussex seaside town of Selsey will head to Wembley today to provide backing to Isted, including his biggest fan, his father Dickie - always quick to show support to his lad on social media.