Barnsley FC v Sheffield Wednesday team news: Michael Duff and Darren Moore name their starting XIs for League One play-off final

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday have named their teams ahead of the League One play-off final.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th May 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 14:12 BST

The Yorkshire rivals are set to battle it out for a place in the Championship under the famous Wembley arch. Owls boss Darren Moore has retained faith in the players that mounted a sensational comeback against Peterborough United, naming an unchanged starting XI.

Midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has returned to the squad, replacing Tyreeq Bakinson on the bench. Barnsley head coach Michael Duff has also named an unchanged starting XI, with Devante Cole and Slobodan Tedic leading the line.

Below are the teams in full:

The Yorkshire rivals are set to battle it out for a place in the Championship under the famous Wembley arch.  Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesThe Yorkshire rivals are set to battle it out for a place in the Championship under the famous Wembley arch.  Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
The Yorkshire rivals are set to battle it out for a place in the Championship under the famous Wembley arch.  Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Barnsley XI: Isted, Williams, Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, Cadden, Kane, Phillips, Connell, Cole, Tedic.

Substitutes: Collins, Cundy, Russell, Benson, Thomas, Norwood, Watters.

Sheffield Wednesday XI: Dawson, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, James, Palmer, Paterson, Bannan, Johnson, Windass, Gregory, Smith.

Substitutes: Stockdale, Hunt, Flint, Brown, Adeniran, Dele-Bashiru, Vaulks.

