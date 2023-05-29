The Yorkshire rivals are set to battle it out for a place in the Championship under the famous Wembley arch. Owls boss Darren Moore has retained faith in the players that mounted a sensational comeback against Peterborough United, naming an unchanged starting XI.
Midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has returned to the squad, replacing Tyreeq Bakinson on the bench. Barnsley head coach Michael Duff has also named an unchanged starting XI, with Devante Cole and Slobodan Tedic leading the line.
Below are the teams in full:
Barnsley XI: Isted, Williams, Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, Cadden, Kane, Phillips, Connell, Cole, Tedic.
Substitutes: Collins, Cundy, Russell, Benson, Thomas, Norwood, Watters.
Sheffield Wednesday XI: Dawson, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, James, Palmer, Paterson, Bannan, Johnson, Windass, Gregory, Smith.
Substitutes: Stockdale, Hunt, Flint, Brown, Adeniran, Dele-Bashiru, Vaulks.