Barnsley FC v Shrewsbury Town: Michael Duff not banking on an 'easy ride' against his mentor

A SIGNIFICANT mentor in the career of Michael Duff will stand in the opposing dug-out to him at Oakwell today - and the Barnsley head coach does not need telling twice about how difficult it will be.

Vastly-experienced Shrewsbury Town chief Steve Cotterill is someone who Duff knows well, with the West Countryman giving him his big break in football at his hometown of Cheltenham in the mid-Nineties.

Cottterill's managerial record stands the test of time.

While his Shrews side have had a couple of tough recent results, including a 3-0 home reverse to Peterborough United on Good Friday, the fact that they are in the top ten of League One - despite having a much lower budget than almost every side in there - is testament to the acumen of the 58-year-old, who celebrated his 800th game as a manager last autumn.

Duff said: "One thing I know for certain is that we won't get an easy ride on Monday.

"Tactically, Steve is always very good and you look at this season and the top ten, and you are probably looking at the big teams in this league.

"You could probably name eight or nine (before the season started), but I am not sure you'd name Shrewsbury in there.

"They are still beating (above) the likes of Oxford and Charlton and other bigger teams in the league.

"It's difficult when its like that. At Cheltenham last year, we were 15th and outside of the Championship, you don't get a lot of recognition.

"But it was almost like winning the league and it's very similar to what Steve is doing at Shrewsbury. I have lots of time and respect for Steve.

"Shrewsbury have just come off the back of a 6-0 ‘doing’ and a defeat on Friday and we will prepare for the version that is very hard to beat."

Duff certainly has plenty to thank Cotterill after he picked him up by 'his bootstraps' at 17 and handed him his chance at Cheltenham.

A total of three promotions in five years followed during some halcyon times at Whaddon Road, with Duff part of an epic journey which saw the Robins elevated from the non-league to League One amid a remarkable story.

Duff subsequently linked up with Cotterill to Burnley in 2004 after he previously tried to sign him when he was manager at Stoke City two years earlier.

His respect for Cotterill is further reinforced by the fact that he overcame illness in 2021 when he had spent two separate spells in hospital and was fighting for his life after a serious bout of Covid-19.

Duff, whose side won 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Shropshire, continued: "I owe Steve a lot and couldn't have any more respect for what he's done in the game.

"It's for two reasons, Firstly for the opportunities he gave me.

"Sometimes, players need opportunities and I took mine, don't get me wrong, at Cheltenham and it gave me the opportunity at Burnley and I also did well there.

"Without him and that opportunity at the start, I might never have got there. Then you look at what he has done, managerially.

"You go through the list of some of the clubs he has been at and the number of games and the success he has had in his career.

"I know where it has come from and he has got that inner drive and motivation after the success he has had and the illness he had which he has come through.

"He is still fighting just as hard."