Barnsley players can't hide their disappointment after goalkeeper Brad Collins' error gifted Dominic Solanke a chance which he converted to put Bournemouth 2-0 up. Picture: PA

The Reds went down 3-0 in Dorset, Jordan Zemura netting in each half either side of a Dominic Solanke strike almost immediately after the interval.

And Schopp felt that the visitors - who didn't manage a single shot on target - were the architects of their own downfall, giving the ball away cheaply throughout the contest and gifting Bournemouth their second and third goals.

"It was really disappointing," the Austrian reflected.

"To be honest, I think we started really well, we had so many transition moments but today, each ball we won, in the moment we won it, we gave it away.

"You can't stand 90 minutes against a team like Bournemouth, they have such good possession. We didn't have the power to come back [from 2-0 down].

"There was still quite a lot than we can take away, but there are some things that we have to improve because otherwise we are going to suffer more in the next weeks."

Defeat leaves the Reds 17th in the Championship with just one win to their name from their opening six matches.