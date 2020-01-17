Barnsley FC winger Mallik Wilks seals his protracted move to Yorkshire rivals Hull City

BARNSLEY winger Mallik Wilks has completed his protracted loan move to Championship rivals Hull City, who have the option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

The clubs have been in talks for several weeks regarding Wilks's move to East Yorkshire and a deal has now finally been completed.

The Reds beat off competition from the Tigers for the former Leeds United player in the summer, bringing in the 21-year-old for a seven-figure fee.

Wilks said: “I am delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started with Hull City.

“I played under Grant McCann at Doncaster Rovers last season and there are a few other familiar faces here, too, so I’ve already been made to feel very welcome.

“I know this club is aiming for the play-off places and that is the challenge that we face for the remainder of the season. It’s a challenge that I’m really looking forward to.”

Wilks was a regular in the opening spell of the season for Barnsley, netting his only goal for the club in the 3-1 home loss to Luton on August 24.

But he has found his opportunities restricted in recent months due to a combination of form and illness.

Wilks has not featured under Reds head coach Gerhard Struber since he joined the club in mid-November.

Speaking about the situation with Wilks at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Struber said: “I think it is a similar situation to Mamadou Thiam.

"He (Wilks) is a young player who needs game time every week and it is not a good situation for him.

“We have spoken with him about a loan situation. We will see in the next week.”

Wilks is the third Barnsley player to leave the club this month.

Cameron McGeehan and Jordan Green have headed out on loan for the remainder of the season, to Portsmouth and Newport County respectively and more are likely to follow in the next week.

The likes of Dimitri Cavare, Mamadou Thiam and Dani Pinillos have loan options, while young defender Toby Sibbick, whose last appearance in the league was on December 11, could also head out on loan.