Barnsley 0 Wolves 0: How the players rated

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota sees his goal disallowed for off side during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell, Barnsley.
The Yorkshire Post’s Leon Wobschall delivers his player ratings after Barnsley held Championship leaders Wolves to a 0-0 draw at Oakwell.

Barnsley

Adam Davies. Redundant in the first half which saw him have little to do. A little slow and indecisive off his line at times. But stayed strong at the end. 6

Dimitri Cavare. Plenty of energy, drive and aggression and one fine saving challenge in the second half. 7

Ethan Pinnock. Won his fair share of challenges and were typically strong in the air. 7

Liam Lindsay. Held firm in a resolute showing and continued his impressive campaign. 8

Andy Yiadom. Not handed too many scares by Costa and produced a gritty, commendable performance on his return from injury. 7

Brad Potts. Sometimes, his decision-making was a little slow, but his work-rate could not be faulted. 6

Gary Gardner. Industrious shift and proved a strong force and showed his experience throughout. Very good. 8

Stevie Mallan. Still clearly a work in progress. Nothing wrong with his commitment, but still getting to grips with the Championship. 6

Lloyd Isgrove. Did not have much chance to stretch his legs and came off at the interval, feeling the effects of a knock. 6

Tom Bradshaw. A thankless task in ploughing a lone furrow up top and few sights of goal. Did his bit for the team and persevered. 6

Adam Hammill. Swarmed upon by gold shirts whenever he is in a threatening position, against his old club. Fired one decent chance. 6

Substitutes: George Moncur (Isgrove 46). Spurned one good chance late on. 6

Kieffer Moore (Bradshaw 66). Put himself about and won a few in the air at both ends on his debut. 6.

Mamadou Thiam (Mallan 86), 6.

Not used: Nick Townsend, Jason McCarthy, Matty Pearson, Jacob Brown.

Wolves: Ruddy 6; Bennett 6, Coady 6, Boly 7; Doherty 6, Saiss 7, Neves 6 (N’Diaye 90), Douglas 7; Costa 6 (Cavaleiro 64, 7), Bonatini 6 (Mir 73, 6), Jota 6. Substitutes unused: Norris, Mir, Gibbs-White, Enobakhare, Hause.