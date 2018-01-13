Barnsley 0 Wolves 0: How the players rated

Have your say

The Yorkshire Post’s Leon Wobschall delivers his player ratings after Barnsley held Championship leaders Wolves to a 0-0 draw at Oakwell.

Barnsley

Adam Davies. Redundant in the first half which saw him have little to do. A little slow and indecisive off his line at times. But stayed strong at the end. 6

Dimitri Cavare. Plenty of energy, drive and aggression and one fine saving challenge in the second half. 7

Ethan Pinnock. Won his fair share of challenges and were typically strong in the air. 7

Liam Lindsay. Held firm in a resolute showing and continued his impressive campaign. 8

Andy Yiadom. Not handed too many scares by Costa and produced a gritty, commendable performance on his return from injury. 7

Brad Potts. Sometimes, his decision-making was a little slow, but his work-rate could not be faulted. 6

Gary Gardner. Industrious shift and proved a strong force and showed his experience throughout. Very good. 8

Stevie Mallan. Still clearly a work in progress. Nothing wrong with his commitment, but still getting to grips with the Championship. 6

Lloyd Isgrove. Did not have much chance to stretch his legs and came off at the interval, feeling the effects of a knock. 6

Tom Bradshaw. A thankless task in ploughing a lone furrow up top and few sights of goal. Did his bit for the team and persevered. 6

Adam Hammill. Swarmed upon by gold shirts whenever he is in a threatening position, against his old club. Fired one decent chance. 6

Substitutes: George Moncur (Isgrove 46). Spurned one good chance late on. 6

Kieffer Moore (Bradshaw 66). Put himself about and won a few in the air at both ends on his debut. 6.

Mamadou Thiam (Mallan 86), 6.

Not used: Nick Townsend, Jason McCarthy, Matty Pearson, Jacob Brown.

Wolves: Ruddy 6; Bennett 6, Coady 6, Boly 7; Doherty 6, Saiss 7, Neves 6 (N’Diaye 90), Douglas 7; Costa 6 (Cavaleiro 64, 7), Bonatini 6 (Mir 73, 6), Jota 6. Substitutes unused: Norris, Mir, Gibbs-White, Enobakhare, Hause.