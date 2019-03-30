Barnsley 2 Coventry City 2: Tykes extend unbeaten run at Oakwell

BARNSLEY stretched their unbeaten run to 20 games to slightly increase the pressure on their two challengers for automatic promotion, Portsmouth and Sunderland, who meet in tomorrow's EFL Trophy final at Wembley.

A pulsating draw left the Reds five points clear of Pompey and six ahead of Sunderland, who have one and three games in hand, respectively.

Leaders Luton, however, increased their advantage to seven points with victory at Bristol Rovers.

Alex Mowatt scored his sixth goal of the season early on but Coventry's former Huddersfield striker Jordy Hiwula netted his 10th before the break - the first league goal the Reds had conceded in eight matches.

Cauley Woodrow quickly put the Reds back ahead after the break with his 15th goal of the campaign but Jed Thomas struck a second equaliser to keep Coventry's play-off hopes alive.

Wales duo Adam Davies and Ryan Hedges regained their places in the Barnsley starting line-up, replacing goalkeeper Jack Walton and attacking midfielder Mike Bahre, respectively, from the team that won 1-0 at Walsall last time out.

Coventry, having lost 1-0 at home to Oxford, were unchanged for a third successive game with Amadou Bakayaro leading the attack as they went 4-4-1-1.

Hedges blazed wide from the opening chance but fed the ball through down the left of the area for Mamadou Thiam to cut it back for Mowatt to sidefoot home from six yards for the 10th-minute opener.

Both McGeehan and Woodrow fired off target from outside the area as the Reds pressed for a second.

Coventry were dangerous on the break but failed to create an opportunity in the first half-hour.

However, they struck back in the 35th minute when Jordy Hiwula found left-back Brandon Mason and raced into the area to chest down the deep cross and slam the ball into the roof of the net as Liam Lindsay failed to react.

A four-man one-touch inter-passing move almost brought Barnsley their second but Woodrow clipped his shot inches over the bar.

Thiam also drove at the defence and forced a parry from Lee Burge moments after requiring treatment for an ankle knock but the sides went in level at the break.

Neither side made a change as Barnsley kicked off towards the Ponte end.

Woodrow and Mowatt fired off target before Woodrow sent Hedges down the left and expertly placed the return cutback into the far corner to make it 2-1 in the 48th minute.

Davies blocked at his near post from Thomas to prevent a second Coventry equaliser.

Thomas, however, conjured space on the edge of the area to fire into the roof of the net in the 62nd minute after Bright Enobakhare had blocked an attempted clearance.

Ben Williams knocked over Burge with a stunning drive from outside the area but the ball was cleared.

Coventry also went for a third with Davies going down to his right to deny Hiwula.

A weak backpass from Lindsay almost led to a third for Coventry but Davies rushed out after Bakayoko intercepted and forced the striker to run the ball dead before he crashed into the advertising hoardings.

Bahre replaced Hedges in the 76th minute - the first change of the game - and cramp victim Mason gave way to Junior Brown three minutes later.

Jordan Green was the next Red off the bench, replacing Jacob Brown.

Davies made an important save from Hyam at the expense of a corner before Victor Adeboyejo replaced Thiam in the 88th minute.

Six minutes of stoppage time gave both sides hope of forcing a winner.

It almost went to Coventry but Davies did well to palm over Bakayoko's header from Kelly's free-kick.

There was still time for Bahre to whistle a shot wide from the left corner of the area.