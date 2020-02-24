‘Barnsley are still believing’ says Michael Sollbauer

BARNSLEY are very much alive and kicking.

That is the defiant message from Reds defender Michael Sollbauer, part of a backline who recorded back-to-back clean sheets for the first team this term in Saturday’s victory over Middlesbrough.

Barnsley's Michael Sollbauer.

Weekend wins for the Reds and Wigan has changed the complexion of the bottom of Championship table, with second-from-bottom Barnsley now trailing the side just outside of the drop zone in Huddersfield Town by five points.

“It was important that the team showed the fans that we are still believing and we are alive,” Sollbauer observed.

“With the performance of the team and supporters, we are a good team together.

“In this league, from what I have seen so far, every game is a big battle and you have to fight in every duel.

“The defence was really good and everybody was fighting for every ball in every area. We stayed patient and it was a good performance and a really good result.”

By contrast, the alarm bells are reverberating on Teesside, with relegation fears abound for Boro, who have taken just one point from games against the bottom three and now face tough home matches with Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

An atrocious performance at Oakwell also increased the pressure on head coach Jonathan Woodgate, whose side extended their winless sequence to 10 games in all competitions.

Backing Woodgate to turn things around, centre-half Ryan Shotton, who made his return from injury after being out since October 23, said: “Yes, he can turn this around. I bump into people in the street and they ask me if he is good enough, can he do it? Of course he can.

“He is the best manager I have had – hands down. He is great with the lads, his man-management is brilliant and his quality on the training ground is perfect.”