Barnsley beat Hull City to signature of Leeds United prospect

BARNSLEY have beaten off strong interest from Yorkshire rivals Hull City to sign Leeds United winger Mallik Wilks.

When I look back at last season, I think in the games against Doncaster, he was one player who played very well against us. Daniel Stendel

The 20-year-old was on the wanted list of Tigers chief Grant McCann - who he successfully worked with on loan at Doncaster Rovers last term - but the Reds have won the race for his services.

Last week, Reds chief Daniel Stendel spoke of his admiration for Wilks, describing him as a ‘very good player’ following his feats in a 2018-19 season which saw him score 14 times and help Rovers to the League One play-off semi-finals.

Stendel said: “I think he is a very good player.

“When I look back at last season, I think in the games against Doncaster, both the home and away games were difficult and very close and he was one player who played very well against us.”

Wilks returned to Doncaster on loan for the second half of last season, soon after signing a new two-year deal with Leeds.

The winger had been due to go on trial at Leeds Crown Court on July 1, but has seen his case re-listed until May 11 next year.

He is accused of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, with both offences alleged to have taken place in August 2017 in relation to an incident at Leeds West Indian Carnival.

Wilks pleaded not guilty to the charges at a hearing at the court last November.